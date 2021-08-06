Stunt video of Vijay Sethupathi's son goes viral!

Surya Sethupathi, son of Vijay Sethupathi has acted in his dad's films like Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and Sindhubaadh. Now, it looks like, Surya wants to become an actor and he has already started focusing on the stunts.
A stunt practice video of Surya with Gokulanth of Maanaadu Mayilada fame has become viral on social networking sites.
Following Vikram's son Dhruv, it looks like Surya also has an acting dream and with a doting dad like Sethupathi by his side, we are sure that the young champ would become a star someday.
On the work front, Vijay Sethupathi has Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Maamanithan, Kamal Haasan's Vikram, a web series with Raj and DK, yet-untitled Ponram film, Yaadhum Oore Yavarum Kelir, Malayalam film 19(1)(a), Tuglaq Dubar, Laabam, and reality show MasterChef in the pipeline.
Watch the stunt video here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CSGJ-ZBh_Zj/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=d88f28ad-3f19-4ea0-bc0d-ab6b8606dc7c