'Stylish Star' Allu Arjun catches up with Venkatesh, Varun Tej on 'F3' sets

Hyderabad, Oct 6 (IANS) The brisk shoot of the Telugu laugh riot "F3" saw a brief respite when "Stylish Star" Allu Arjun made a surprise visit to the sets on Wednesday. The movie, a standalone sequel to hit comedy movie "F2", stars Venkatesh and Varun Tej.

Allu Arjun interacted with the stars and director Anil Ravipudi. In pictures released by the movie unit, the star is seen intently listening to the team. Allu Arjun also spent time with senior actor Rajendra Prasad and other members of the cast. The movie is being produced by Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations; Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music.