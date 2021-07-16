Subhash Ghai shares an interesting fact about late Dilip Kumar

On Friday, filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who had directed Dilip Kumar in the movie 'Karma', revealed that the late actor had never endorsed any advertisement in his life except one where he didn't even charge a single penny."Dilip Kumar stood by his friends always .. in his entire career he never did any endorsements, the only exception being Baburao Patel, the editor of Film India magazine, who was also into naturopathy. He endorsed his product free of any charge as Friend," Ghai tweeted.Dilip Kumar breathed his last on July 7 in Mumbai at the age of 98. He was laid to rest with full state honours at Mumbai's Juhu cemetery.Speaking of Dilip Kumar's acting career, it had spanned over six decades. He acted in over 65 films in his career and is known for his iconic roles in movies like 'Devdas '(1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986).His last film was 'Qila', which was released in 1998. (ANI)