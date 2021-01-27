Subuhii Joshi: I am lazy when it comes to dressing up

"Fashion for me is being comfortable in whatever clothes I am wearing, and whatever I can carry with confidence. My comfort clothes would be wearing a long loose oversized T-shirt with shorts and flip flops. I am not someone who wants to dress up all the time. I am very lazy when it comes to dressing up," Subuhii tells IANS.

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Actor Subuhii Joshi, who became popular playing Poonam Maheshwari in the show Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai, says fashion for her is always about being comfortable. However, she reveals when it comes to dressing up she feels lazy.

As an actor, being in the public eye can make fashion quite a task, she says.

"Fashion trends change every year and every season and, of course, it is exhausting because as an actor you have to take care of a lot of things. We need to think even before repeating our clothes so it is exhausting

However, she has no qualms in picking up a role with a contrasting fashion choice. "I think I am okay picking up a character whose fashion sense is completely opposite to my look because I am okay carrying any type of clothes. When it comes to acting, we have to do a lot of things where we are going out of our comfort zone. In daily life, I would not do that but on screen it's fine," she says,

Subuhii adds: "When I used to play Poonam in Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai, I had to wear sarees with the pallu on my head, but in my daily life I don't dress like that. A lot of people used to tell me, ‘you look very different.' People get really surprised but that's okay. That's the beauty of our profession where we experiment with ourselves and do a lot of things which we don't do in our daily lives. So, I like it and I take it as a compliment."

--IANS

