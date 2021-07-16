Success is always sweet: Taapsee Pannu

Apart from India, Taapsee has also garnered praises from her fans outside the country.Expressing happiness on the same, she said, "It's a very new feeling for me to see 'Haseen Dillruba' reaching an audience around the world the way it has because I have never had a straight to OTT release before this, so I was excited for the debut and it has been fabulous. I think I have been very lucky with my debuts, my struggle only begins after that.""The film was trending across 22 countries for over a week, as far out as South America, which is amazing. I am still trying to wrap my head around how exactly one feels when their film reaches so far and wide, getting so many messages from people in different parts of the world, in so many different languages. Many times I've had to translate to understand what they are saying. But success always feels so sweet," she added.Directed by Vinil Mathew, the murder mystery also stars actors Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles.According to Taapsee, the film resonated with so many people because it was based in a small city in India."The film featured characters that were flawed and grey, which resonates with the majority of the audience. When we see an on-screen representation of something like this, a part of us relates to the character as we are so used to watching stories of only positive and pious heroes who can do no wrong," she said."It's refreshing to see such relatable stories about flawed people, and this shift in audience choice is such a welcome sign. Now, it's about keeping the audience on the edge of their seats, entertained, hooked and involved, which is what this film does well, having characters who are unconventional yet relatable," she added.Kanika Dhillon, who has written the script of 'Haseen Dillruba', too, expressed her gratitude to viewers for giving so much love to the movie."I am so excited and grateful that 'Haseen Dillruba' is getting so much love because the entire team was out on a 'limb' literally trying something new and radical," Kanika said."As the writer, I knew it was a high risk genre bending pulp I'd written and thanks to my fantastic director and actors, we not only managed to land the film but also make a deep connect with the audience," she added.'Haseen Dillruba' is streaming on Netflix. (ANI)