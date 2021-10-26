'Succession' gets renewed for season 4

Washington [US], October 26 (ANI): American satirical black comedy-drama TV series 'Succession', the Jesse Armstrong-created show, has been renewed by HBO for a fourth season.



According to Variety, the ratings for the show have soared since the Season 3 premiere on October 17. The first episode of Season 3 drew a series-high viewership of 1.4 million viewers across HBO's platforms that night.

As per the network, that was the best premiere-night ratings of any HBO series since the launch of HBO Max in May 2020, though they claim that these will only grow over time.

The viewership of its second season was an average of 5 million and it also won seven Emmys, including the top prize for outstanding drama.

In Season 3 of 'Succession', the members of the Roy family are engaged in a vicious fight for control of Waystar Royco, after Kendall (Jeremy Strong) publicly stabbed his CEO father, Logan (Brian Cox), in the back in an attempted coup.

Since then, Kendall has been trying to shore up any power he may be able to attain, but it remains to be answered if the rash Kendall is once again playing checkers to Logan's chess.

In an interview with Variety before the third season premiered, Armstrong talked about how long the show might last. "I don't want to say. All I know is there's a promise in the 'Succession' title, and it can't go on forever," he said when asked whether he knows how many more seasons there might be.

Armstrong has ideas what will happen in the series finale, whenever it is. "It's important for me, I think, as a showrunner to have a pitch for my fellow collaborators, especially the writers," he said, adding, "But it's not immutable. That's up for discussion. But I do have a pitch for how I think it goes."

There was no mention in the renewal announcement about whether Season 4 might be the last for 'Succession', or not.

As per Variety, the show is executive produced by Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy and Will Ferrell. Armstrong also serves as showrunner. (ANI)