Suchitra Krishnamoorthi: Set up Covid vax centres like polling booths

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Mon, Mar 29th, 2021, 19:21:24hrs
Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on Monday suggested that there should be Covid vaccination centres in every area, just like polling booths during elections.

"Why cant #VaccinationCovid centres be set up like we have polling booths in every area during elections? Speeding up the process of vaccines is a must," Suchitra tweeted.

A few days ago she had tweeted about the lack of awareness among people in Mumbai regarding the virus.

"#Mumbai roads full of unmasked hawkers, unmasked joggers, unmasked shoppers. Uff. Y cant people self regulate? & then they complain that #COVID19 is spreading. How much can authorities do?" she wrote last week.

--IANS

abh/vnc

