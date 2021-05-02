Suchitra Pillai: I want to explore the comedy genre in cinema

"I want to do comedy roles in cinema because that one of the genres I did not tap into much. I used to do comedy on television and on stage. We used to do 'The Great Indian Comedy Show' with Suresh Menon, Ranvir Shorey, Vinay (Pathak), Rakesh Paul. I love doing comedy and that is why I want to explore the genre in cinema," Suchitra told IANS

"In real life, I am quite a clown, though my on-screen image is different and that's because I mostly played those ' strong women' roles," added Suchitra, who is still recalled for her delightful comic cameo in the 2001 hit "Dil Chahta Hai".

Asked if there is any web series or film role that she wished she had essayed, Suchitra replied: "I think the character that Neena Gupta played in 'Badhaai Ho' and Shraddha Kapoor's character in 'Stree'. Even though 'Stree' was a horror film I was laughing all through it. I like such entertainer films in which the story has a dash of comedy."

Suchitra is currently seen as a godwoman in the web series "Hello Mini 3", streaming on MX Player.

--IANS

aru/vnc