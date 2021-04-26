Suchitra Pillai on playing a godwoman 'Hello Mini 3'

Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) Actress Suchitra Pillai plays a godwoman for the first time in the new season of the web series "Hello Mini 3". She says her track in the narrative sheds light on how blind faith in spiritual gurus can be misleading.

"I am playing a Godwoman, her name is KD Maa or Kamyani Devi, she is a spiritual guru with a magnetic personality and she has thousands of followers who have blind faith in her. We are not exactly showing the charecter based on any real-life personality, but there are many spiritual gurus in our country and the story shows what happens when you have blind faith in them. It could be misleading," Suchitra told IANS.