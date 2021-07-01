Suchitra Pillai: OTT gave me new lease of life

"I think OTT has been fantastic. Last year during the pandemic it gave me a new lease of life. I had four releases on OTT platforms. Post lockdown, I shot for seven to eight projects, which will be out soon. It's a new lease of life for any actor. It's such a huge reach and your work gets to be seen all across the world. Somebody sitting in New Zealand or Hawai will be able to see Suchitra Pillai!" she tells IANS.

Does she feel in future OTT has the power to become larger than the theatre experience?

"I think so and definitely hope so. How can you argue with a phone in your hand as opposed to going and buying a cinema ticket? That's my logic," she says, adding: "I see my building's watchman sitting and watching something on OTT as opposed to spending his money and finding time to go and watch a movie. That whole process is passe now. I think the present is OTT," she replies.

"Cold Case" is a mystery thriller film that casts the actress as a clairvoyant named Zara. "I have always been interested in occult and I believe in spirit. So, when I got the role of Zara who uses the process of scrying, which I had not heard of earlier, I was interested. Of course, working with Prithviraj and Aditi Balan was so interesting," she says about her experience of working in the film that is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

