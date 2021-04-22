Sudheer Babu: My mask is my superhero costume

  1. Sify.com
Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Apr 22nd, 2021, 14:01:26hrs
Hyderabad, April 22 (IANS) Telugu actor Sudheer Babu has posted an Instagram picture in his "superhero costume". In the image Sudheer wears a grey T-shirt and black cargo pants. The "superhero" reference is to the all-important mask on his face.

"My mask is my superhero costume," wrote the actor, on the image.

As caption, he wrote: "Picture says it all #Maskup #GetVaccinated."

The actor's upcoming film is "Sri Devi Soda Centre", directed by Karuna Kumar. The film also stars actress Anandhi.

Last year, Sudhir Babu was seen in the Nani-starrer, "V", which was released globally on OTT. Sudhir had an action avatar as a rugged cop in the film, which received mixed response.

--IANS

dc/vnc

