Sudheer Babu starts second schedule for 'Sridevi Soda Center'

Hyderabad, Jan 28 (IANS) Telugu actor Sudheer Babu has started shooting for the second schedule of his upcoming film Sridevi Soda Center.

Sudheer posted a video on his Instagram Stories that captures him standing on a ferry and crossing the Godavari river.

On the clip he wrote: "The vibes of Godavari was on my way to Amalapuram for #SrideviSodaCenter 2nd schedule."