Sudheer Babu's next with Harsha Vardhan

Hyderabad, July 12 (IANS) Telugu star Sudheer Babu announced his new film on Monday, which will be directed by actor and writer Harsha Vardhan.

Sudheer announced his new film on Instagram, writing: "#Sudheer15 & @SVCLLP #ProdNo5 is in talented hands of #HarshaVardhan ... This is going to be a challenging journey for me and the team ... Safe to say that, it's something that I haven't tried yet #NarayanDasNarang #PuskurRamMohanRoa."