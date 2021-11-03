Sudhir Mishra finds producer in Anubhav Sinha for his ambitious film

While Anubhav is credited for giving a spine to movies with his cinematic voice in films like 'Thappad', 'Mulk' and 'Article 15', Mishra is known to be unapologetic and unabashed, making movies that trigger a change in the society, the most recent one being 'Serious Men'.

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Anubhav Sinha is one filmmaker who has made a mark for himself by crafting some brave stories in recent times. Sinha, who has a knack for offbeat stories revolving around social issues, has now turned producer for a film to be directed by none other than Sudhir Mishra.

Talking about the development, Sinha says, "As a producer, my hunt is always to find fresh ideas that push the envelope. Sudhir bhai brings to each piece of cinema his distinct voice that makes the film so unique. I am extremely keen to start the project and we (will) soon get into pre-production."

The film touted to be a relationship drama, will be shot on a huge scale and requires major preparation time. Talking about their friendship, Sudhir says, "Sinha is one of the coolest producers Bollywood has. I thought being his friend, I should exploit some of that opportunity I have at my disposal (laughs). We have a good story at hand. We are able to see that this is a novel idea and if told right, the film will get cinephiles from across the globe discussing it. I can't wait to start the film."

The two have been friends for over two decades but the project is their second collaboration together. The film demands an exhaustive pre-production for locking talents, venues and resources. It will also bring talents from different parts of the world under one roof in order to get a global gaze. The film is the largest Indo-American project to be in the works post pandemic.

The pre-production of the film will begin shortly after Diwali and it will go on floors by next year.

--IANS

