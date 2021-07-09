Sudhir Mishra shares photo of Dilip Kumar with Alfred Hitchcock

Sharing the throwback black and white photo on Twitter, Mishra captioned: "Taken during Hitchcock's 1955 visit to India (Sent to me by Bhuvan Lall)."

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra tweeted a rare photo on Friday, of late legends Dilip Kumar and Alfred Hitchcock. The picture, was clicked during the English filmmaker's India visit in 1955.

"Hitchcock was on a promotional tour for his film 'The Trouble With Harry'. He attended the Bombay premiere of the film," Mishra informed in a separate tweet.

Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday at the age of 98.

Travelling down memory lane, Mishra had tweeted on Wednesday: "Many many years ago Dilip Saab had called some of us to his house. I remember Ketan Mehta and Govind Nihalani being there among others. He wanted us to make short films on communal harmony. I wish we had taken a picture! What a man. What an actor ! Thank you , Sir!"

Sharing words of appreciation for the late actor, the filmmaker had again tweeted on the same day, "Very few actors had to be skill set of Dilip Saab. He could you to so many places with his voice. He could take an over the top scene and play it, always balancing perfectly on the edge, never once falling over. Think Ganga Jumna, Andaz, Gopi."

