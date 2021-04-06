Sudhir Mishra to executive-produce short film 'Brown'

The film is shot in Butte, Montana, and is about a quiet immigrant being chased by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents while trying to make a safe home with a young white orphan girl rescued from abuse.

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Director Raj Amit Kumar, who is known for his directorial "Unfreedom", has collaborated with filmmaker Sudhir Mishra for his next project, "Brown".

Mishra has come on board as the executive producer for the film. He tells IANS: "Raj is one of the very few interesting minds I have met in recent times and his film 'Brown' is very thought-provoking as it highlights the real time experiences of an immigrant, an outsider, which I believe is an important aspect to be showcased via cinema. Independent filmmaking can be very lonely, but I am glad to see directors like Raj and new generations joining the trend. It just ensures exposure to more exciting cinema."

Kumar adds: "For me, 'Brown' is an extension of my goals as a filmmaker. It is a story relevant to today's issues of immigration, drug epidemics, and minorities trying to make an honest living. 'Brown' is a thought-provoking social criticism meant to make us think about what and why we believe what we believe about the world around us."

The team of the film has kickstarted a fundraising campaign which would further help the team with post production work.

--IANS

ym/vnc