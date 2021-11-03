Sudhir Mishra working on Indo-US co-production film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 (ANI): Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra has joined hands with producer Anubhav Sinha to come up with a film that will be headlined by Indian and international actors.



Mishra and Sinha's second collaboration is an Indo-American project and will be shot across two continents.

Without revealing more details about the film, Mishra said, "We (Sinha and Mishra) have a good story at hand. We are able to see that this is a novel idea and if told right, the film will get cinephiles from across the globe discussing it. I can't wait to start the film."

As per a statement, the new project is a relationship drama, which will most probably go on floors by mid next year.

Sinha also expressed his happiness on collaborating with Mishra on the particular yet-to-be-titled project.

"As a producer, my hunt is always to find fresh ideas that push the envelope. Sudhir bhai brings to each piece of cinema his distinct voice that makes the film so unique. I am extremely keen to start the project and we soon get into pre-production," he said.

Speaking of the cast, currently, Polish, Korean, Japanese and Swedish talents are being reached out to by the production house. (ANI)

