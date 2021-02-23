Sue Perkins: I am obsessed with ghosts

Los Angeles, Feb 23 (IANS) Actress, presenter and comedian Sue Perkins claims she often has conversations with ghosts. She adds that she also embraces them and gives them permission to stay on too but only if they are nice.

"I am obsessed with ghosts. I think, 'Embrace them, say hello to them, say you can stay but be nice and have a little chat with them," Sue said in an interview with BBC Radio 2, reports femalefirst.co.uk.