Sugar mills turn vax centre in west UP

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh), May 30 (IANS) After the Eidgah and the Chhota Imambara in Lucknow, it is now the sugar mills in western Uttar Pradesh that are turning into Covid vaccination centres.

Eight vaccination centres have come up in eight sugar mills in Muzaffarnagar alone.

The local administration is using the record of cane farmers registered with the mill to reach out to them through SMS.