Suggestive intimate scenes between Shahab Ali and Samantha edited out in 'The Family Man 2'!

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shahab Ali, who played Sajid in The Family Man 2, has revealed that there was a romantic arc between his character and Raji (played by Samantha Akkineni).

When the anchor asked whether there was a physical intimacy scene, Shahab Ali said that they shot suggestive intimate scenes depicting that both the characters fall in love but the makers and the OTT platform felt that those scenes were not logical and edited out.

Already, Tamil activists are revolting against The Family Man 2 makers for portraying the Eelam liberal movement in a bad light. Imagine what would have happened if Samantha (Eelam Tamil Warrior) had a romantic track with Sajid (ISIS terrorist) and fall in love with each other in the show.



