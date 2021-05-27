Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday shower heartwarming wishes as AbRam Khan turns 8

The 'Badshah' actor's youngest son received the most adorable birthday wish from elder sister Suhana Khan who shared a heart-melting video on Instagram.Suhana took to her Instagram story and posted a video with her baby brother. The short clip gives a glimpse of the bond the siblings share.In the video, Suhana is seen setting up her camera as she is in the pool, and soon AbRam comes crawling towards her to pose with his sister. As the video progresses it sees the two smiling at the camera, post which she asks him to kiss her. He happily pecks a kiss on her cheek. She added "Birthday Boy" with the cute video on the Instagram story.The 'Student Of The Year 2' star took to her Instagram account and posted a sweet birthday wish for AbRam. She posted a candid throwback picture with the tiny tot donning a spiderman costume.Penning down the sweet wish, Ananya wrote, "Happy bday baby Bram," and added a red heart spider and smiling face with sunglasses emoji.SRK and Gauri have three kids, with Aryan being the eldest. While Aryan and Suhana have been studying in the USA, AbRam lives with his parents in Mumbai. (ANI)