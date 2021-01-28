Suhana Khan parties with BFFs Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, on Thursday shared a string of pictures from a night out with her best friends Navya Naveli Nanda, Ananya Pandey and Shanaya Kapoor.

Suhana posted two pictures on Instagram. In the images, she is seen flaunting her curves in a well-fitted lavender dress, as her buddies pose around her.