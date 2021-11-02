Suhana Khan's throwback picture wishing father SRK on birthday is sure to melt your heart

Taking to her Instagram stories, Suhana shared a childhood picture featuring her with SRK. In the monochrome snap, a toddler Suhana could be seen kissing her dad on what seems like a movie set. Suhana's mother Gauri could also be seen in the backdrop.Sharing the picture, Suhana wrote, "Happy birthday," with a beating heart emoticon.Apart from Suhana, Madhuri Dixit, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, among several others also shared their birthday wishes for SRK.Currently, SRK, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero', has been shooting for 'Pathan' which co-stars Deepika Padukone and apparently, John Abraham too. The film has grabbed many eyeballs as it will also feature an extended cameo of Salman Khan. (ANI)