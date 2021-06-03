Suhasini clarifies on a proxy Twitter handle of Mani Ratnam!

On Mani Ratnam's birthday(June 2), a miscreant has created a fake Twitter handle in the name of the legendary director. He even went on to tweet that it gives him immense happiness to join Twitter on his birthday.

While many thought that the handle belongs to the Chekka Chivantha Vaanam director, a few have asked Mani Ratnam's wife Suhasini to clarify the authenticity of the Twitter handle.