Suhasini clarifies on a proxy Twitter handle of Mani Ratnam!

On Mani Ratnam's birthday(June 2), a miscreant has created a fake Twitter handle in the name of the legendary director. He even went on to tweet that it gives him immense happiness to join Twitter on his birthday.
While many thought that the handle belongs to the Chekka Chivantha Vaanam director, a few have asked Mani Ratnam's wife Suhasini to clarify the authenticity of the Twitter handle.
She later took to her Twitter page that Mani Ratnam hasn't joined Twitter and asked fans to be aware of the impersonator.
"There is a person claiming to be @ Dir_ ManiRatnam has tweeted that director ManiRatnam is starting his Twitter account today. It is false. He’s an impersonator. Pls be aware and spread the word around. Thank you", tweeted Suhasini Mani Ratnam.
Mani Ratnam's next is the magnum opus period action drama Ponniyin Selvan. Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Nizhalgal Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Mohan Raman are playing pivotal characters in the film.