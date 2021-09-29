Suhasini to head the Kerala State film awards jury

Noted actress Suhasini has been appointed as the head of the final jury to choose the Kerala State film awards for the year 2020.

Kannada director P Seshadri and Malayalam director Bhadran will be the chairpersons of the committees for preliminary adjudication. They will also be the members of the main jury, which also includes cinematographer C K Muralidharan, music director Mohan Sithara, sound designer Harikumar Madhavan Nair and writer N Sasidharan.