Suhasini to head the Kerala State film awards jury

Last Updated: Wed, Sep 29th, 2021, 09:07:26hrs

Last Updated: Wed, Sep 29th, 2021, 09:07:26hrs
Suhasini

Noted actress Suhasini has been appointed as the head of the final jury to choose the Kerala State film awards for the year 2020. 

Kannada director P Seshadri and Malayalam director Bhadran will be the chairpersons of the committees for preliminary adjudication. They will also be the members of the main jury, which also includes cinematographer C K Muralidharan, music director Mohan Sithara, sound designer Harikumar Madhavan Nair and writer N Sasidharan.

Editor Suresh Pai, Lyricist Dr. Madhu Vasudevan, critic E P Rajagopalan, cinematographer Shehnad Jalal, writer Rekha Raj and lyricist Shibu Chakravarthy are the members of the preliminary evaluation committee.

Eighty movies have been submitted for awards this year. 

 

 

