Suits compete with avant-garde looks on the AMA red carpet

Los Angeles, Nov 22 (IANS) With this year marking the return of the American Music Awards (AMA) to a full in-person event, music's biggest stars stepped out on the red carpet in their fiercest looks at the Microsoft Theater here on Sunday night (U.S. Pacific Time), reports 'Variety'.

The show's host, Cardi B, made a statement with her avant-garde look, wearing a gold mask over her face along with a black dress, sheer veil and earrings in the shape of fingers. JoJo and Kali Uchis hopped on the bustier trend, with both pop stars rocking the look in their respective ensembles.