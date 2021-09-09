Sukhwinder: Writing, singing Ganesh Chaturthi song was 'pure delight'

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Celebrated singer Sukhwinder Singh is excited about his new song 'Ganapati Raja' adding to the mood of festivity of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Talking about the song, Sukhwinder said, "Writing and singing a song for 'Bappa' was a pure delight for me. Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have become sweeter for me with this song. The song is an offering to listeners as a celebration."