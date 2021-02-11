Sukriti and Prakriti Kakkar excited about first Punjabi collaboration with Sukh-E

Titled "Sona lagda", the collaboration between the Kakkar sisters Sukh-E is their first Punjabi collaboration. The song is co-composed and written by Bharatt-Saurabh and Sukh-E. The music video is directed by Satti Dhillon.

"Sona Lagda is a perfect song for Valentine's Day because of its peppy beats and quirky lyrics," said the Kakkar sisters, adding: "We are really excited about the song as this is our first Punjabi collaboration and we can't wait to see everyone's reaction. We have put in a lot of hard work and hope that everyone enjoys it as much as we did and shower all their love for this new track."

Sukh-E added: "The song has a fresh vibe and I am sure it will lighten the mood and spread cheer. I am looking forward to some fun content to be made on this track, too. It was a wonderful opportunity and an amazing experience to work with Sukriti and Prakriti."

