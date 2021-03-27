'Sulthan' censored, Suriya loved the trailer of the film!

Karthi's big-budget family action entertainer Sulthan has cleared the censors with a UA certificate. Produced by SR Prabhu's Dream Warrior Pictures and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, Rashmika Mandanna plays Karthi's pair in the film.

Napolean, Ramachandra Raju of KGF fame, Lal, Yogi Babu, and Hareesh Peradi are also playing pivotal characters in the film. Vivek Mervin duo is composing the songs of the film while Yuvan Shankar Raja is working on the background score.