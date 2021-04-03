'Sulthan' registers good opening for Karthi in Tamil Nadu!

Karthi's Sulthan has registered the career-best opening for the actor in Tamil Nadu. In Chennai city, the film has grossed around 55 lakhs on day one while Sulthan 's producer SR Prabhu has confirmed that the film has registered the career-best opening for Karthi in the state.

"So happy and grateful to the audience for giving us a grand opening. Indeed a career-best opening for #Sulthan @Karthi_Offl. It has become a breather for the whole film industry in this difficult time. All full shows make our hearts filled with joy! Thanks again! #JaiSulthan", tweeted SR Prabhu.

However, reviews from the Telugu industry are not encouraging as they have seen a lot of films with similar plots.