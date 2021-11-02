Sumedh Mudgalkar, Mallika Singh nostalgic as 'RadhaKrishn' hits 800 episodes

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) The ongoing show 'RadhaKrishn' has completed 800 episodes and lead actors Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh express their excitement and share the journey so far in the show.

Sumedh Mudgalkar who plays Lord Krishna said that he felt privileged to depict the character on-screen. "Having the opportunity to play such a loved and respected role is an honour I highly appreciate. It is the support and appreciation we have received from our audiences that has quite evidently helped us reach this milestone so I am very grateful for it," said Sumedh.