Sumedh Mudgalkar sheds divine light on playing 'Lord Vishnu'

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Actor Sumedh Mudgalkar, who is seen portraying 'Lord Vishnu' in 'Haathi Ghoda Paalki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki', shares about the challenges he faced while bringing the character on screen.

Speaking of playing Lord Vishnu, Sumedh says: "It is way more difficult to play 'Lord Vishnu' than playing Lord Krishna as the character of Krishna is fun filled and more appropriate to my age and hence, the body naturally adapts to his ways. Being a dancer, the job gets even easier. Comparatively, Lord Vishnu is a much more serious role to portray."