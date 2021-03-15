Sumeet Vyas: Being a scriptwriter helps filter out wrong projects as actor

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Besides being an actor, Sumeet Vyas is an established screenwriter, too. He has written scripts for series such as "Bang Baaja Baaraat" and "TVF Tripling" amongst others.

He says being a writer helps him choose the correct acting projects for himself.

"There are some stories that people want to tell. They are not subscribing to a module or a template. It comes from within and it's an honest attempt. I can tell when someone really wants to tell a story, if its coming from within and is an honest attempt. In that sense it really helps filter if it is a project I want to associate with. When I realise they just want to make a film to make a quick buck then I tend to avoid. In that way it really helped me as an actor," Sumeet tells IANS.