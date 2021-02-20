Sumeet Vyas opens up about camaraderie he shares with his father

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Actor Sumeet Vyas has spoken about his challenging relationship with academics and about the camaraderie he shares with his father.

During a chat on the show "Comedy Adda" with host RJ Naved, Sumit said: "My father was very understanding of my academic potential. After I failed my eighth and ninth (grades) a couple of times, he came up to me and said that there's no need to prove any point. If you are not able to clear, that's absolutely fine. Do what you feel you can do best."