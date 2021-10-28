Sumit Bhardwaj on his comeback to TV in 'Sasural Simar Ka 2'

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) 'Beyhadh' actor Sumit Bhardwaj is going to enter the daily soap 'Sasural Simar Ka 2'. He talks about how his character 'Samar Khanna' will bring a twist in the story of this show.

The actor shares about his comeback after 2019. He was last seen in 'Nazar': "After the monotony of quarantine, I wanted to focus on the brighter side of things for my viewers and fans. Since I missed being on screen and couldn't wait to return to work, I chose this fun-loving and cheerful character in this fantastic show for a comeback."