Sun Pictures reduced the salary of the cast and crew of 'Annaatthe'?

The latest hot buzz in Kollywood is that Sun Pictures have reduced the remuneration of most of the leading stars and technicians associated with Annaatthe.
Sources say that the reduction in the salary is due to the long delay and the increase in the budget due to the pandemic. Some of the technicians had a 30% cut while Rajinikanth himself is said to be paid only 50% of the salary.
Considering the fact that the film is not performing well at the box office, we have to wait and see whether the cast and crew will get full payment.
Directed by Siva, Annaatthe had a superb opening weekend during the Diwali festival but the collections are below par on the weekdays. The film also received mixed reviews from the critics and the general audiences.