Sun Pictures releases a mass pic of Suriya from Pandiraj's film!

Sun Pictures, the production house of Suriya's upcoming film with director Pandiraj of Kadai Kutty Singam fame has released a mass pic of the actor. Suriya was carrying a sword and the backshot has accelerated the excitement of his fans.
In an earlier released pic, Suriya was carrying a gun. From the pics releases so far, it looks like the yet-untitled film has several action sequences. The shoot of the yet-untitled film is currently underway in Madurai. Priyanka Arul Mohan of Doctor fame plays Suriya's pair in the film and Imman is composing the music.
Rathnavelu of Enthiran fame is cranking the camera for the biggie. Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, and Ilavarasu are playing pivotal characters in the film.