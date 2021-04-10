Sun Pictures releases a mass pic of Suriya from Pandiraj's film!

Sun Pictures, the production house of Suriya's upcoming film with director Pandiraj of Kadai Kutty Singam fame has released a mass pic of the actor. Suriya was carrying a sword and the backshot has accelerated the excitement of his fans.

In an earlier released pic, Suriya was carrying a gun. From the pics releases so far, it looks like the yet-untitled film has several action sequences. The shoot of the yet-untitled film is currently underway in Madurai. Priyanka Arul Mohan of Doctor fame plays Suriya's pair in the film and Imman is composing the music.