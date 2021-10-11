Sun Pictures to produce one more Rajinikanth film?

Sources say that Sun Pictures is planning to ask for one more film from Rajinikanth as Annaatthe's potential business has been affected because of the pandemic and limited occupancy in so many territories. Many overseas territories are not functioning to the fullest potential so, the production house will not see a huge profit.

Sources say that talks have been already initiated with Sun Pictures and he has also given his nod. As Sun Pictures want one more film, we have to wait and see whether the actor would do films for AGS Entertainment and his daughters Soundarya and Aishwarya.

Meanwhile, directed by Siva, Annaatthe is all set to release this Diwali. Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Sathish are playing pivotal characters in the film for which Imman is composing the music and Vetri cranks the camera.