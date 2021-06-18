Sun Pictures to surprise Vijay fans on June 22!

Reliable sources in the industry tell us that Sun Pictures is planning to surprise Thalapathy Vijay fans on the actor's birthday (June 22). Yes, we hear that the makers are planning to unveil the first look poster and title of their new film on the special day of the star.

There are also rumors that Target is the title of the film but we have to wait till June 22 for the official confirmation.

Directed by Nelson Dhilipkumar, Vijay is said to be playing a gangster in the yet-untitled film and Pooja Hegde plays the actor's romantic interest.

Popular Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko of Parava and Mayanadhi fame is said to be playing the antagonist in the film and comedy actor Yogi Babu also plays a pivotal role.

As reported by us earlier, the makers are planning to resume the shoot in July. Earlier, they completed a crucial schedule in Georgia before the second wave of the COVID19 pandemic.