Sun TV picks Vijay Sethupathi for Tamil, Tamannaah for Telugu!

We had reported that Vijay Sethupathi will be hosting the popular competitive cooking show MasterChef in Tamil. Created by Franc Roddam, the show was later adapted in many countries. In Tamil and Telugu, Sun TV is all set to introduce the reality show concept.
Sun TV has paid a whopping remuneration to Vijay Sethupathi to host the Tamil MasterChef. The latest update we hear is that the leading satellite channel was unable to rope in any leading Telugu actor for the Telugu MasterChef so, they finally signed Tamannaah Bhatia to host the show.
The actress is also said to have agreed to host the show as she is looking for work, says a source in the know. We have to wait and see whether MasterChef would also have Kannada and Malayalam versions.