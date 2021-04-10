Sunainaa denies marriage rumors!

Actress Sunainaa who rose to fame in Tamil Cinema with Kadhalil Vizhunthen has also appeared in some good roles in films Neer Paravai, Vamsam and last year grabbed everyone's attention with Sillu Karuppatti.

Her Trip got released recently and she has also signed a Telugu film Raja Raja Chora while the actress is also likely to sign a Tamil film to be produced by a well-known production house.