Sunainaa denies marriage rumors!

Actress Sunainaa who rose to fame in Tamil Cinema with Kadhalil Vizhunthen has also appeared in some good roles in films Neer Paravai, Vamsam and last year grabbed everyone's attention with Sillu Karuppatti.
Her Trip got released recently and she has also signed a Telugu film Raja Raja Chora while the actress is also likely to sign a Tamil film to be produced by a well-known production house.
Recently, there were reports about her marriage. But the actress has denied those reports as baseless rumors. In her statement, the actress said that marriage is definitely not on the cards and she is fully focused on her career.
She also said that it would be great if the media stop writing about her marriage and instead, they can write about her work.