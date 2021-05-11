Sunainaa tested positive for COVID19

"Hi everyone. Despite being extremely careful, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have isolated myself at home and have followed all protocols. I haven't come in contact with anybody except for the members of my family and they are all in isolation as well.

As much as I want to completely shut my social and rest, I don't want to miss out on any opportunity to post, repost or retweet a post that could give as little or big help to someone in need, so I will be here as much as I can. Please Wear a mask , stay home and save lives. I am Praying for everyone", wrote Sunainaa in her statement.

Last seen in Trip, Sunainaa has a Telugu film titled Raja Raja Chora and she is also in talks for a few films in Tamil.