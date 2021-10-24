Sunburn Festival Goa 2021 to be held in December, only for the fully vaccinated

As per Percept Live, the founding organisation behind the electronic dance music festival, Sunburn will be adhering to health and safety measures and "all applicable COVID-19 government guidelines"."Only attendees who have been fully/doubly vaccinated will be permitted to attend the festival. The festival will also be a limited capacity event and new entry and exit protocols will be put into place to ensure safe passage of attendees in and around the venue," the statement read.With vaccinations happening in full swing across the country, Karan Singh, COO, Percept Live said there is a "renewed optimism" for the live event industry."While COVID-19 put a pause on life over the past 18 months, we are social beings and it's finally time to 'Live, Love, And Dance Again'. Sunburn Goa 2021 will be a limited capacity event following global live event best practices and all applicable guidelines."The strict measures put in place will ensure safety for all our fans without taking away from the lively open-air experience of Asia's biggest music festival. We cannot wait to welcome the Sunburn fans back to Goa," Singh added.The festival ticket purchase e-Gateway has a rigorous COVID-19 security protocol in place with attendees to compulsorily submit their postal address, e-mail ID and contact number to receive a booking confirmation and unique booking ID.Entry wristbands and a festival information guide will be sent along with a COVID safety kit to the attendee's postal address provided online. All patrons must be double vaccinated to enter the festival, and their vaccination certificates will need to be uploaded prior and will also be scanned at the festival gates along with their original government ID proof.The entry gates will have ample entry lanes and will follow norms of social distancing. Additionally, various time slots to enter the festival premise will be allocated to attendees prior, to avoid over-crowding. VVIP tables placed at key points across the venue will ensure prompt service to guests; thereby restricting the attendees need to walk around the festival premise for F&B and other necessities.Fans will be advised to wear face masks when in crowded areas and provisions will be made for regular thermal scanning, hand wash and sanitisers across the festival premise. The organizers have declared a zero-tolerance policy towards any attendee who violates these protocols.After a hiatus of 2 years, this year, the festival, themed '#LifeIsCalling', will be a three-day showcase from December 28-30 at Vagator, Goa. Last year, the festival was conducted digitally with no fan presence on the ground.Featuring over 60 international and local artists across 3 stages, the festival will also entail exclusive limited guest list after-parties at various venues across Goa.The promoters will be partnering with several popular clubs across India for 'Sunburn Echo', the livestream that will recreate the on-ground festival experience across the country. Further, 'Sunburn Home' will also give fans the opportunity to watch the live stream of the on-ground festival from the comfort and safety of their homes.The Sunburn Festival Goa 2021 is co-presented by Magic Moments Music Studio and Kingfisher, and co-powered by audio partner boAt. (ANI)