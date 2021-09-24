Sundar C begins shooting for 'Thalainagaram 2'!

Director Sundar C has acted in a few films and has also delivered hits like Thalainagaram, Veerapu, and Iruttu. The latest update is that Sundar C has started shooting for Thalainagram 2 with his Iruttu director VZ Durai.
The first part of Thalainagaram was directed by Suraj, the Naai Sekar comedy track with Vadivelu from the film was a big hit.
The pooja of Thalainagaram 2 was held yesterday in Chennai. Produced by SM Prabhakaran of Right Eye Theaters, Krishnasamy is cranking the camera for the film.
The makers are yet to announce the rest of the cast and crew. Meanwhile, Sundar C's directorial venture of Aranmanai 3 is all set to release on October 14. Sundar C is also playing a pivotal role in Aranmanai 3 along with Arya and Raashi Khanna.