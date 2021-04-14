  1. Sify.com
Sundar C is back from hospital, to be under self-isolation!

Reputed director, producer, and actor Sundar C is out of hospital but he will be under self-isolation for the next seven days in his guest house. 

Sundar C was recently tested positive for the coronavirus. Although he was doing fine, to be on a safer side, he was admitted to a private hospital. But as doctors noticed a good improvement in his health condition, they have discharged him.

"Friends all your prayers have been answered. My hubby #SundarC is out of the hospital. But he will be in isolation for next 7 days. He is staying at our guest house, so I get to see him only after 7 days. Thank you to each one of you for your support n best wishes #Love", tweeted actress turned politician Khushbu, wife of Sundar C.

After coming out of isolation, Sundar C will resume the works of Aranmanai 3.


 

