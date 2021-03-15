Sundar C signs a new film as hero!

Sundar C is busy with the post-production works of Aranmanai 3, the film is scheduled to release for the summer holidays. Arya, Sundar C, Andrea, Raashi Khanna, Vivek, Kovai Sarala, Sampath, Nandhini, Manobala, Sakshi Aggarwal, and Yogi Babu are playing pivotal characters in the film.

The director has also signed a new film as hero with the Kattapava Kaanom director Mani Seiyon. Touted to be a crime drama, the film also has an ensemble of actors including Hebah Patel, Chandini Tamizharasan, Abirami Venkatachalam, Kamal Kamaraj, Jayakumar, Murugadoss, Rajkumar, Murugadoss, and Rajkumar.

Mani Perumal is cranking the camera for the film and Santhosh Dayanidhi is composing the music.

VR Manikandaraman of VR Delta Factory is bankrolling the new film. The shoot has commenced today with an auspicious pooja.