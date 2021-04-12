Sundar C tested positive for COVID19, family members tested negative!

Director, producer and actor Sundar C tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday. Though he is doing well, Sundar C is hospitalized as a safety precautionary measure. Meanwhile, Sundar C's wife and actress turned politician Khushbu has said that the entire family took the test for the COVID19 and all were tested negative.

"Hi, my husband #SundarC has tested #Covid19 positive today eve. He is doing well but admitted in the hospital for precautionary measures. Request anyone who has been in contact with him to please isolate yourself and get tested immediately. Pls pray for his speedy recovery", Khushbu tweeted on Saturday.

On Sunday, the actress updated: "All of us at home and our office got our #covid tests done today. All of us are negative. Relieved as my ma-in-law is 87 n my mom 76. Strong women with stronger minds. #staysafe #WearMask venture out only if necessary. Take care".