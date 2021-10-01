Sundar C's 'Aranmanai 3' trailer looks grand!

Compared to the other parts of Aranmanai , the third installment of the horror-comedy franchise looks grand. The trailer has many VFX shots and the visuals look rich. The cuts are also sharp that the trailer of Aranmanai 3 promises to be different from the other two parts of Aranmanai .

Produced by Sundar C and Khushbu's Avni Cinemax, Arya, Sundar C, Andrea, Raashi Khanna, late comedy actor Vivek, Kovai Sarala, Sampath, Nandhini, Manobala, Sakshi Aggarwal, and Yogi Babu are playing pivotal characters in the film.

Helmed by Sundar C, Red Giant Movies have snapped the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of Aranmanai 3. Unlike the previous two parts, sources say that Aranmanai 3's hero Arya plays the ghost in the film.

The film is likely to release on October 14.

Watch the trailer here:

