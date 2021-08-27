Sundeep Kishan and Vijay Sethupathi come together for Michael

Talented actor Sundeep Kishan of Maanagaram and Maayavan fame has signed a Pan-India film with Tollywood's Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Karan C Productions LLP.
Alongside Sundeep Kishan, Vijay Sethupathi also plays a pivotal role. Titled Michael, the poster sees Sundeep Kishan’s one hand in handcuff and holds brass knuckles in another hand. There is blood all over his shirt and hands.
To be directed Ranjit Jeyakodi, the film will be releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.
Michael is a joint production venture of Bharath Chowdary and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao. Narayan Das K Narang is the presenter.
The makers will soon announce the rest of the cast and crew who will be associated with Michael.