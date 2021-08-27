Sundeep Kishan and Vijay Sethupathi come together for Michael

Talented actor Sundeep Kishan of Maanagaram and Maayavan fame has signed a Pan-India film with Tollywood's Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Karan C Productions LLP.

Alongside Sundeep Kishan, Vijay Sethupathi also plays a pivotal role. Titled Michael, the poster sees Sundeep Kishan’s one hand in handcuff and holds brass knuckles in another hand. There is blood all over his shirt and hands.