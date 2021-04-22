Sundeep Kishan does action comedy in 'Gully Rowdy'

  1. Sify.com
Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Apr 22nd, 2021, 18:21:24hrs
"It is a very interesting and well-written character. There's action infused with humour, which makes it challenging and exciting. The character is really quirky in nature," says Sundeep.

The film is his second collaboration with director G Nageswara Reddy, after the 2019 comedy "Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL".

"It is important to have a creative understanding with your director because you have to breathe life into his vision. Every director has a specific way of presenting his lead actor and I love how Reddy sir presents his, " says Sundeep, adding: "I have immense faith in him as a director because Mass-Masala films are his forte."

The trailer of the film was released recently.

